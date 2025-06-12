Teen critically injured in shooting near 31st Street Beach, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old was critically hurt in a shooting near 31st Street Beach on Wednesday night. The gunfire followed a fight involving several people. No arrests have been made, and detectives are investigating.



A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during a fight near 31st Street Beach on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East 31st Street Drive.

Officers said the teen was outside when a fight broke out involving multiple people. The confrontation escalated and multiple shots were fired.

The teen was hit once in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what sparked the fight or whether the teen was an intended target.

Area One detectives are investigating.