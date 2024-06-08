Teen critically wounded in shooting outside South Side restaurant

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near Chicago's Douglas neighborhood Friday night.

Police said the victim was standing in the parking lot of a restaurant located in the 3400 block of South King Drive when shots were fired.

The shooting happened around 10:13 p.m. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate the incident.