Teen escapes attempted kidnapping on NW Side, suspect on the run, police say

A suspect is on the run after attempting to kidnap a teen on the city's Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened Monday in the area of Wrightwood and Kilbourn Avenue.

The suspect, described as a man between 20-22 years of age, grabbed a 16-year-old girl from the sidewalk, struck her in the face and put her in his vehicle, according to Chicago police.

While in the vehicle, a red sedan, the teen fought the suspect and was able to escape, police said.

The suspect took off southbound on Kilbourn and has not been located.

Police said the suspect is between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 with black hair, brown eyes, and a bald fade hairstyle. He was also wearing black jeans and an unknown colored shirt.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at 312-746-6554.