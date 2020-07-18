Teen found fatally shot in NW Indiana home

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in northwest Indiana.

About 6:26 p.m., officers were called to the area of East 8th Avenue and Kentucky Street in Gary for a call of a person shot, Gary police said.

There, they found a boy unresponsive in the back of a home with gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Lake County Indiana coroner’s office identified him as Traeshaun B. Toney. His death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 219-755-3855.