Teen found intoxicated, passed out at Evanston park with loaded handgun

article

A teen was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun Monday morning.

At about 10:45 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call of a male subject, who was passed out in the Tot Lot located at Clyde-Brummel Park.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male juvenile — who appeared to be intoxicated.

He was allegedly unresponsive to the officers' attempts to wake him up.

Evanston police say officers assessed the teen's condition, and attempted to learn his identity. They searched a Jewel-Osco bag that appeared to be in the teen's possession.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The search led to officer's locating a loaded 357 handgun.

Paramedics were called to the scene, and upon arrival, the teen became alert and was able to identify himself, police said.

Due to intoxication, the teen was transported to an area hospital.

After treatment, the juvenile was taken to the Evanston Police Department and turned over to the Detective Bureau. He was then referred to Juvenile Court for unlawful use of a weapon, police said.