Teen found shot in the back in Marquette Park

A 17-year-old was shot in the back Thursday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Police officers responding to a call of shots fired found the teen with a gunshot wound to the back around 10 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue.

The boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

He told police he saw a dark sedan drive by and start shooting in his direction, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.