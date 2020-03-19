Expand / Collapse search

Teen found shot to death in Austin

Sun-Times Media Wire
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death March 18, 2020, in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street in Austin. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 11:45 p.m. found the boy in the gangway of a residence on Cortez Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of his death.

Area North detectives are investigating.