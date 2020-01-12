Teen girl, 15, missing since October: police

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing since October.

Precious Vazquez was last seen Oct 25, Chicago police said in a missing persons alert. She is known to frequent the 2600 block of South St. Louis Avenue, the 3500 block of West 63rd Place, Oak Lawn, Summit and Burbank.

Vazquez is 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and has a olive complexion, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings, police said.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.