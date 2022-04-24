Expand / Collapse search

Teen girl, 17, found with gunshot wounds to both legs in Lawndale

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot addresses city's efforts to curb neighborhood crime

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new plan Wednesday to address Chicago residents' concerns about violence.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was found shot in both her legs in Lawndale early Sunday.

The teen was found in the 3600 block of West Douglas Blvd.

At about 1:12 a.m., the girl was discovered in the rear area of a residence with a gunshot wound to each leg.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating. 