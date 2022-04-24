Teen girl, 17, found with gunshot wounds to both legs in Lawndale

A 17-year-old girl was found shot in both her legs in Lawndale early Sunday.

The teen was found in the 3600 block of West Douglas Blvd.

At about 1:12 a.m., the girl was discovered in the rear area of a residence with a gunshot wound to each leg.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.