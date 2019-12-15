Teen girl dies day after being shot in the head in Little Village

article

A 16-year-old girl died Sunday, a day after she was shot in the head in Little Village on the South Side.

A passerby told detectives that they were walking on the sidewalk about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street when they heard gunshots, Chicago police said. When the person turned around, they saw the 16-year-old Angie Monroy on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died a day later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Monroy’s older sister. Joselyn Monroy, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the teen’s funeral and memorial. As of Monday morning, the fundraiser surpassed it’s $8,000 goal.

“My little sister had so many goals ahead of her and so many things to look forward too,” she wrote. “She was smart, thoughtful, beautiful, and loving. My family’s pride and joy. We are all going to miss her.”

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.