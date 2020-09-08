Teen girl missing from Lawndale

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Erykah Mason was last seen Monday and is missing from the 5700 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said. She was wearing a navy blue sweater with black leggings, pink and brown socks and brown Birkinstocks.

Mason is known to frequent the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue in Englewood and south suburban Hazelcrest. She may need medical attention.

She is 5 feet tall, 114 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call detectives at 312-746-8255.