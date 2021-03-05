Teen girl missing from Thornton Township

article

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing from south suburban Thornton Township.

Amani Jackson, 14, was last seen about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in the 15000 Block of Chappel Avenue in unincorporated Thornton Township, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Jackson is about 5-foot-4 and 135 pounds with black hair in braids that extend to her waist and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with Champion logo, black jeans and black Nike flip-flops, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896.