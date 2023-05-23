Teen girl shot after bullet flies through South Chicago home

A teen girl was shot while inside a South Chicago residence Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5:40 p.m., a 16-year-old girl was inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Marquette when she was shot in the left leg.

Police say the gunshot was fired from outside the residence.

The girl was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.