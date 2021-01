A 16-year-old boy was grazed in a shooting at a gas station Wednesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

He was in a vehicle at the station about 7:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Chicago Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The teen was grazed on the cheek and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.