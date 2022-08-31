Teen hit while riding bike in Jefferson Park

A teen riding his bike out of an alley was struck by a car and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old rode his bike out of an alley and onto the street in the 5500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue where he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered an injury to his arm and was transported to Ascension Resurrection Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No other injuries were reported and no driving citations are pending.