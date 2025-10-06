Teen injured in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in the hand Sunday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police said a shooter in a black SUV opened fire as the teen walked on West 50th Street. The boy was hospitalized in good condition, and no one is in custody.



A 16-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 50th Street, according to Chicago police.

Officers said the teen was walking outside when someone in a passing black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, hitting him in the finger on his left hand.

Police said the boy walked to a nearby Chicago Fire Department station for help. Firefighters treated him at the scene before taking him to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.