Teen injured in shooting near park while children playing in Aurora: police
AURORA, Ill. - A 16-year-old has been injured in a shooting near a park while children were playing in Aurora on Thursday evening, according to police.
What we know:
Before 5:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim near a park with children playing in the 2800 block of Village Green Drive. Officers located a 16-year-old with a wound to a lower extremity.
The teen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is still investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or via their website at www.p3tips.com/135.
Crime Stoppers are offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest of offenders.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Aurora Police Department.