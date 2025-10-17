Teen injured in shooting near park while children playing in Aurora: police

The Brief A 16-year-old was shot and injured near a park in the 2800 block of Village Green Drive in Aurora Thursday evening while children were playing nearby. Police found the teen with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity before 5:50 p.m.; the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Aurora police are investigating, and Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.



A 16-year-old has been injured in a shooting near a park while children were playing in Aurora on Thursday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Before 5:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim near a park with children playing in the 2800 block of Village Green Drive. Officers located a 16-year-old with a wound to a lower extremity.

The teen was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Bureau is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or via their website at www.p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers are offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest of offenders.