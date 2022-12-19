Teen killed, 5 others hurt in Fuller Park crash

A teenage girl was killed and five others were injured in a one-car crash Monday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Six people were riding in a van around 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 51st Street when the vehicle struck the center median, according to Chicago police.

A 17-year-old girl transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The five other occupants of the van were taken to U of C and Provident Hospital of Cook County where they were listed in fair condition.

No further information was immediately available.

Area One detectives are investigating.