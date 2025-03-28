Teen killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side, authorities said.
Deadly Drive-By Shooting
What we know:
The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.
Chicago police said the teen was on the sidewalk when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him multiple times.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and police have not released details on the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.