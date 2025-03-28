Teen killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Friday on Chicago’s Southwest Side. The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Komensky when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, police said. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side, authorities said.

Deadly Drive-By Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Chicago police said the teen was on the sidewalk when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, striking him multiple times.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and police have not released details on the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.