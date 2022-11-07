Teen killed, another wounded in shooting at Zion home

A 17-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a shooting Saturday night at a Zion home.

Zion police responded to a report of shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue. Upon arrival, they found two people had been shot inside a residence.

A 17-year-old boy from Waukegan suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

An 18-year-old Zion man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said they are seeking a person of interest who is known to both the victims for questioning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Zion police at (847) 872-8000 or call Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.