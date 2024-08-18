Teen missing after going swimming in Lake Michigan, prompting search

Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy in Lake Michigan after he went swimming and didn't resurface.

The incident happened at 3:42 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of E. 77th Street.

The teen was last seen in the lake when he went underwater, but did not come back up, according to Chicago police.

Divers with the Chicago Fire Department searched the area for the victim but were unsuccessful.

The search was halted due to inclement weather conditions, police said. The investigation is ongoing.