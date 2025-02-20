High-risk teen, infant son reported missing from Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk 16-year-old girl and her 2-month-old son who have been missing since Tuesday.
The backstory:
Mariangel Gomez, 16, and her infant son were last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Irving Park Road, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Gomez was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black gym shoes. She is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.
The Source: The information in this story came from a missing person alert from the Chicago Police Department.