High-risk teen, infant son reported missing from Chicago's North Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk 16-year-old girl and her 2-month-old son who have been missing since Tuesday.

The backstory:

Mariangel Gomez, 16, and her infant son were last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Irving Park Road, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Gomez was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants and black gym shoes. She is 5-foot-1, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266.