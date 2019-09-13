Teen pair snatched cellphones from people’s hands in River North: police

Police are warning River North residents of a string of cellphone thefts on the Near North Side.

Most of the thefts happened last month, Chicago police said. In each incident, one or two teenagers approach the victim and forcibly grab a cellphone from their hands.

The robberies happened:

in the evening hours of Sept. 1 in the 600 block of North Wells Street;

the morning hours of Aug. 31 in the 1100 block of North Clark Street;

the evening hours of Aug. 29 in the first bock of West Walton Street;

the evening hours of Aug. 29 in the first block of West Huron Street;

the morning hours of Aug. 18 in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street;

the morning hours of Aug. 7 in the first block of West Grand Avenue; and

the evening hours of Aug. 3 in the 600 block of North Wells Street.

Police said the suspects are two males, between 15 and 18 years old.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.