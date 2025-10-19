Chicago crime: Teen charged with murder in woman’s shooting death, CPD says

The Brief An 18-year-old man was charged with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman on Chicago's Northwest Side. The shooting happened last month.



A teenager was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman on the city’s Northwest Side last month.

Evan Reich, 18, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Evan Reich (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of W. Wabansia Avenue in Humboldt Park on Sept. 13.

The 26-year-old victim was found unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she died.

Reich was arrested on Friday in the 3100 block of W. Granville Avenue, where he lives, police said.

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.