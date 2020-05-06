Teen reported missing from Washington Park

article

A 17-year-old boy has been reported missing from Washington Park on the South Side.

Corey Colbert was last seen April 28 in the 5700 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

He was wearing a black jacket, multi-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Colbert may be near 67th Street and East End Avenue in South Shore, or near 79th Street and Ashland Avenue in Gresham, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.