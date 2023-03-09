Teen returns fire after being shot in Austin

A 17-year-old boy was shot twice and returned fire Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk around 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Massasoit Avenue when red vehicle pulled up and someone started shooting at him, according to police.

The teen returned fire as he ran away and was stopped by officers in the area, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police recovered a handgun from the teen.

Area Four detectives are investigating.