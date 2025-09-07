Chicago crime: Gunman shot, injured 17-year-old in South Loop, police say

A gunman fired into a car and shot a teenager in the city’s downtown area early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of S. Wells Street in the South Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A little before 3:30 a.m., the 17-year-old male victim was in a car that was stopped at a traffic light.

That’s when an unidentified man who was walking nearby had a gun and fired multiple shots at the car before fleeing.

The teen was shot in the right arm. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police did not release further details. No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.