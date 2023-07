A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Around 12:05 p.m., police say the teenage victim was outside in the 1800 block of E. 95th St. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The teen was struck in both his legs and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.