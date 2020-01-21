Teen shot in robbery near Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood

article

A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday during a robbery near Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood on the South Side.

He and a 15-year-old boy were on the sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when a black vehicle approached them, Chicago police said. Two people got out, produced a handgun and demanded their property.

The 17-year-old ran and was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The younger boy wasn’t hurt, and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made, and Area South detectives are investigating.