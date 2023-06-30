Teen shot in vehicle on Chicago's Near South Side: police

A 17-year-old boy was shot while riding in a vehicle on Chicago's Near South Side Friday afternoon.

Around 2:14 p.m., police say the teenage victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 0-100 block of E. 16th St. when he was shot in the left hip by an unknown offender.

The victim took himself to Northwestern Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.