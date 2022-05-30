Teen shot inside South Shore residence; person of interest being questioned

A person of interested is being questioned after a 17-year-old was shot inside a South Shore residence.

The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Merrill.

At about 5:52 p.m. Monday, the victim was inside a residence when he was approached by a known offender, who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The teen was shot in the neck and buttocks. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Detectives are investigating.