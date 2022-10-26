Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police

A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan.

Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who was on the bike path just north of Washington Street, police said.

The victim — identified as a 16-year-old boy was Waukegan — was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say a white SUV was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting, although it is not known whether the vehicle was involved.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department at 847-360-9001.