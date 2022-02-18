Teen shot while inside vehicle in Archer Heights

A 16-year-old was shot while inside a vehicle in Archer Heights Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of 41st Street.

At about 5 p.m., Chicago police say the teen was traveling in a vehicle westbound on 41st Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside.

An offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim, police said.

The teen was struck in the left armpit and transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.