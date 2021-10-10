Teen suffers graze wound in West Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 3800 block of West Gladys.

At about 1:51 a.m., the victim was standing outside when he heard shots and suffered a graze wound to the abdomen, police said.

He did not know where the shots came from.

He was driven to the hospital by a friend and was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.