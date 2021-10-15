Teen with multiple pending forcible felony cases arrested in Willowbrook for carjacking victim at gunpoint

A 15-year-old juvenile has been charged after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint at a Willowbrook Target store.

The teen is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one count of obstructing justice.

On Wednesday at about 2:45 p.m., Willowbrook police officers were dispatched to the Target store located at 7601 Kingery Highway for a report of a carjacking.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a female victim.

While investigating, officers learned that after the victim was finished loading items into her vehicle, she was allegedly approached by the teen as she was about to enter the driver's side door.

While pointing a gun at the victim, the juvenile allegedly told her, "Give me the (expletive) keys" and "Look at the gun."

The juvenile continued to demand the keys to the victim's car and after she gave the teen her keys, she ran back to the store and called 911.

The investigation eventually led authorities to a nearby hotel, where the juvenile was taken into custody within one hour, authorities said.

At the time of his arrest, police said the juvenile had multiple pending forcible felony cases in Cook County and one pending forcible felony out of Will County.

"For the second time this week, in a brazen display of violence, an innocent person became a victim of a vehicular hijacking from a busy store parking lot in the middle of the afternoon," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "What is particularly disturbing about the allegations in this case is that the accused is a fifteen-year-old juvenile, who currently has three pending forcible felonies out of Cook County and one forcible felony case in Will County. The fact that this juvenile was out on pre-trial release facing multiple felonies and armed with a gun is very troubling. While it is true that the juvenile justice system is restorative in nature, it is also true that the system must still protect the public at large. If the allegations in this case are proven true, perhaps it is time to address some of the issues that allow a repeat, violent juvenile offender, as alleged in this case, the opportunity to commit further violent crimes while awaiting disposition on previous pending felonies."

The juvenile will be detained until at least his next court appearance which is scheduled for Oct. 21.