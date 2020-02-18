Teen wounded in Aurora shooting; 'multiple people' in custody: police

article

Several people are in custody after a shooting wounded a 16-year-old boy Tuesday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were called just after 4:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Second Avenue where they found the teen with gunshot wounds, Aurora police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, police said. The driver refused to pull over and led officers on a brief chase.

The vehicle stopped near Summerhill Drive and Jericho Road in Aurora Township, and “multiple” people were taken into custody, police said.

Aurora police are investigating.