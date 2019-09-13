Teen yelled he was a 'killer' after his stray gunfire fatally wounded Dolton mother

article

Bail was denied to a teenager who allegedly shot at two rivals outside his Dolton home and fatally struck a mother driving nearby.

Avion Fonville, 18, appeared for a bail hearing Friday on a count of first-degree murder in the killing of 40-year-old Marshia McGill Bowman, according to Cook County prosecutors. She was the first of three women to be gunned down in Dolton in less than a month.

Bowman was hit by stray gunfire Aug. 21 while driving near the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Chicago Road, according to authorities.

Shot in the head, Bowman slumped over the wheel as two of her children, 8 and 9 years old, jumped out of the moving van onto Sibley, according to a proffer from the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The children, realizing that two younger children were still inside the van, chased after it, prosecutors said. The van drifted across Sibley into oncoming lanes before crashing. Bowman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The bullet that struck her came from a nearby gun battle in the 14900 block of Oak Street, prosecutors said.

Shortly before the shooting, surveillance video and a witness saw Fonville, who lives on the block, step out of his home upon seeing two males exit a Chrysler, prosecutors said. Fonville allegedly pulled out a brown handgun from his waistband and began to shoot southbound toward Sibley, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

The two males returned fire, shooting northbound away from Sibley, prosecutors said. Fonville was seen running to the south side of his home and then reappeared on the north side where he continued shooting, prosecutors said. As the pair left in the Chrysler, Fonville fired one last shot southbound as he entered his front door, prosecutor said.

Moments later, Fonville exited his house and paced in front of his home, still armed with the brown handgun, “yelling about how he is a killer” and how he hoped the pair would return, prosecutors said.

Police initially responded to Bowman’s crashed vehicle on Sibley and, not seeing any shell casings, found evidence of the crime scene on Oak Street, prosecutors said. Upon learning that a gunman lived at the home on Oak, a SWAT team executed a search warrant but did not find Fonville, prosecutor said. He had left the home.

Officers found nine shell casings outside his home, according to prosecutors.

A witnesses sitting in his car reported that Fonville fired first, and was the only one shooting toward Sibley, where Bowman was shot, prosecutors said.

Cook County Judge Luciano Panici on Friday ordered Fonville held without bail, according to county records.

Dolton Police Chief Ernest Mobley said in a Thursday news conference the killings were merely “a sign of the times.”

“We have young individuals out here, we have an influx of guns in our inner city and inner suburbs, and that’s why we need the community to come together and be our eyes and ears,” Mobley said in front of Dolton Police Department headquarters.

The chief said an arrest warrant had been issued in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angelneka Smith, who was struck by an errant bullet during an argument Sunday at a private club at 144th Place and South King Drive. He said the suspected killer was never romantically involved with Smith as had been previously stated.

The third attack left 16-year-old Akeira Boston dead Aug. 27 outside the Moonlight Food Deli & Liquor Store, 1203 E. 142nd St. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

“None of these are connected,” Mobley said. “They’re just isolated incidents that are happening not only in Dolton but in the Chicagoland area.”

During an emergency Village Board meeting Aug. 27, Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers blamed the violence on “overflow” from Chicago, a spike in crime in the south suburbs and gang activity.

The spate of killings has rocked the suburb and put Mobley’s police force under increased scrutiny. Rogers said he’s requested $2 million in federal grants from the Justice Department to hire 15 full-time officers in addition to the five positions Dolton is trying to fill.