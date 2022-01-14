Teenage boy charged with 21 felony counts in retail theft investigation

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with 21 felony counts in connection to a string of retail thefts.

The juvenile is facing 10 counts of retail theft, 10 counts of burglary and one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, police said.

The boy was arrested on Wednesday in the 7500 block of S. Racine, following a long-term investigation, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The teen was identified as the person who entered beauty stores across the city, stealing merchandise, according to police.

The incidents occurred in August, September and October 2021, and ranged from neighborhoods such as the Near North Side, Archer Heights, Greektown, Wicker Park and Lake View East.

Advertisement

The teenager was placed into custody Wednesday. No additional information is available at this time, police said.

