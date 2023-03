A 17-year-old girl was shot in the head inside a home in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning.

The victim was shot at about 9:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Drexel Avenue.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Area One Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.