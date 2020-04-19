Teenager and man shot in Garfield Park

A man and teenage boy were shot Sunday near the Golden Dome field house in Garfield Park on the West Side.

The pair were shot about 4:55 p.m. in the 100 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy, 17, was struck in the abdomen and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, while the 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. Both were in good condition.

About an hour earlier, another 17-year-old boy was shot in nearby West Garfield Park.

Area North detectives are investigating.