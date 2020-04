A teenage boy was shot Sunday in West Garfield Park.

The 17-year-old was in a vehicle about 3:55 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up on Van Buren Street and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the face and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

About an hour later, another 17-year-old boy was shot in Garfield Park.