Teen charged in Brighton Park carjacking

A teenager was charged in connection with a Tuesday carjacking in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy was identified as one of the people who took a car from a 31-year-old man by force around 7:48 p.m. in the 300 block of West 41st Street, police said.

He was arrested less than an hour after the carjacking and was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and criminal trespass to real property, police said.

The boy is due in juvenile court Wednesday.

