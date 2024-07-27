Teenager charged in violent armed robbery in Englewood

A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Englewood on Friday.

Chicago police said the offender beat and robbed a 39-year-old woman and 38-year-old man in the 6800 block of South Throop.

He was arrested at 12:30 a.m. about 30 minutes after the robbery.

The offender was charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of battery and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 – all felonies.

No additional information is available at this time.