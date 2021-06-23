Teenager charged with stealing car at gunpoint while taking it on a test drive in suburban Chicago

A 17-year-old is charged with stealing a car at gunpoint while taking it on a test drive in the Chicago suburbs.

On June 8, the boy and an accomplice met with the seller at Crestview Park in Elmhurst after responding to an ad on OfferUP, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

After looking at the car, they asked for test drive, prosecutors said. The boy's accomplice drove and the boy sat right behind the victim.

Prosecutors said that after going a short distance, the boy pulled out a gun, pressed it to the victim's temple and said, "Do not do anything stupid or I'll shoot."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They allegedly took his wallet and phone and forced him out of the car. The victim flagged down another car and used that driver's phone to call 911.

The stolen car was found by investigators near the boy's home in Lynwood, police said.

"I remind the public that if you are selling something over the Internet, take precautions to protect yourself such as always meet during daylight hours in a populated public place that you are familiar with; never meet a prospective buyer alone and if something doesn’t feel right, walk away," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement.