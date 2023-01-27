Teenager forced victim to drive to multiple ATMs before stealing car: Chicago police

A 15-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after police say he forced a victim to drive to multiple ATMs before robbing him and stealing his car last month.

Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as the offender that carjacked and robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 9000 block of South Langley in Burnside on Dec. 26.

The offender is facing armed kidnapping charges, as well as armed robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.