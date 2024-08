A teenager was shot and seriously wounded in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said an 18-year-old boy was sitting in a parked car in the 5500 block of South Wells Street around 9:37 p.m. when someone in a black SUV began shooting at him.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

No have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.