Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media

A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured.

Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.

The seller took their money and pulled out a gun and shot them both.

Nixon was shot in the chest and died. The other victim, 18, was shot in the elbow and is hospitalized in good condition.

The shooter got away.