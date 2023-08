A teenage boy was found shot in an alley in Chatham early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 18, was in an alley in the 7900 block of South Wabash Avenue at 1:15 a.m. when shots were fired.

He was struck in the buttocks and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center by the fire department.

No arrests have been reported in connection to the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Chicago detectives are investigating.