Teenager shot while riding bicycle in Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon while riding his bike in Lawndale on the West Side.

Just after 3 p.m., the teen was biking in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a black color sedan pulled up alongside him and someone exited and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the right hand and left elbow, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS