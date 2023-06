Two teenage boys were charged after a 31-year-old man was robbed on Thursday in South Shore.

A 16 and 17-year-old boy were arrested on Friday when they were identified as the offenders who forcefully stole from a victim at 5 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Phillips Avenue.

They were both charged with one felony count of robbery.

No additional information is available at this time.